Dana White Tells Fans: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall ‘Is Coming, Relax’

Dana White is urging UFC fans to be patient regarding the highly anticipated heavyweight unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Despite White’s earlier “100 percent guarantee” that the fight would happen, nearly three months have passed since Jones’ victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and over six months since Aspinall’s last fight — with no official announcement. This has worried some fans.

The only concrete update has been White dismissing reports of a massive boxing-style payday for Jones, which has done little to boost confidence in the fight’s likelihood. Adding to the uncertainty, a recent Instagram Live video showing a seemingly intoxicated Jones rambling about violence further fueled concerns about his mindset.

However, in his own recent Instagram Live session, White assured fans that the fight is still in the works. Reading a comment from a fan suggesting, “We’re not getting Jon vs. Tom ever,” White quickly dismissed the claim.

“Yes you will, it’s coming. Relax.”

It’s possible that the fight is already agreed upon and the UFC is simply waiting for the right moment to make a formal announcement — a common tactic for the promotion, which often staggers its fight reveals.

For now, fans will have to trust White’s word that the long-awaited clash between Jones and Aspinall is still on track.