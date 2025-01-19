Dana White Finally Concedes Defeat In Controversial Debate: ‘Are You Happy? Is Everybody Happy Now?’

For years, Dana White has hailed Jon Jones as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter. However, following UFC 311 on Saturday night, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has finally claimed top spot in the UFC CEO’s eyes.

The recognition came after Makhachev submitted late replacement opponent Renato Moicano in the first round of the main event at Intuit Dome — an accomplishment White acknowledged to reporters.

“Yeah, I’ll give it to him,” White said during the UFC 311 post-event press conference. “Are you happy? Is everybody happy now? One hundred percent, there’s no doubt about it. He’s the pound-for-pound best in the world, and he’s definitely the best to ever do it in that division.”

Makhachev’s victory marked his fourth consecutive title defense, surpassing legends Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, and BJ Penn for the most in lightweight division history. Additionally, it was Makhachev’s 15th straight win in the UFC, placing him second only to Anderson Silva’s record of 16 consecutive victories.

Makhachev was initially scheduled to face Arman Tsarukyan in a highly anticipated rematch. However, Tsarukyan withdrew during Friday’s weigh-ins due to a back injury.

Despite the sudden change, White commended Makhachev for his readiness to compete against anyone.