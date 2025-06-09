Dana White Says Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Is ‘Done’ – But Should We Believe It This Time?

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is basically a done deal according to UFC leader Dana White. After months of swirling rumors, social media sniping, and enough speculation to fill a heavyweight octagon, UFC CEO Dana White has finally tried to put the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga to bed.

Dana White Drops the Mic on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Rumors

Speaking at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, White delivered a line that should, in theory, end the guessing game: “Jon Jones agreed to fight Tom. He was offered the deal and accepted the deal. Unless you hear it come from here or we put out a press release, don’t believe any of the rumors.”

It’s the kind of statement that sounds definitive, but if you’ve followed this heavyweight drama, you know nothing is ever that simple. For over a year, Aspinall has been stuck in interim champion limbo, defending his belt and fielding questions about Jones’ whereabouts. Meanwhile, Jon Jones has been busy on social media, sometimes teasing retirement, sometimes hinting at a “legacy” fight with Francis Ngannou, and occasionally lobbing a jab or two at Aspinall for good measure.

Dana White’s latest declaration is meant to cut through the noise, but the UFC boss himself admits that until the contracts are signed and the walkouts are scheduled, anything can happen. “Unless you hear it come from here…” is classic Dana White – reminding everyone that, in the UFC, the only thing more unpredictable than a heavyweight punch is the matchmaking process itself.

Image: @tomaspinallofficial/Instagram

Tom Aspinall, for his part, has already started looking ahead, making it clear he’s not waiting around for Jones to make up his mind. He’s ready to fight twice this year, with or without the so-called “GOAT” in the opposite corner. Fans, meanwhile, have taken matters into their own hands, launching petitions to strip Jones of his title and demanding the division move forward.

So is it a done deal? If you believe Dana White, yes – at least until the next plot twist. Stay tuned, just don’t believe the rumors unless they come with an official UFC stamp.