UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world, by far. Because most competitor promotions have turned into dust, it’s almost every MMA fighter’s dream to be a part of the esteemed UFC roaster. Unfortunately, not everyone succeeds in securing such an opportunity, given the promotion only picks the most elite fighters from around the world.

Dana White, the businessman credited for the UFC’s rise, has no biases. He believes that having the desired fighting skills is the only basis on which a fighter can expect to be part of his promotion.

In a recent interview with Mark Bouris leading up to UFC 312 in Australia, the UFC CEO was asked:

“When you go out to put people into the UFC, you got your contender’s series. Are you looking for individuals who are happy to express themselves like as part or just the skill?”

White had a straightforward answer.

“Skills. You can be a deaf-mute, if you’re a bad*** I’m that’s what I’m interested in. I’m interested in how good are you at fighting. If you have a personality like Conor and Ronda and these others, that’s just, you know that’s just a homerun, it doesn’t suck.”

Although White is aware that the UFC is a star-driven business, he still believes that a diverse skillset and potent fighting style make the foundation of a fighter he’d want fighting under his banner.

By keeping skill as an entry barrier, the UFC ensures that the champions in every weight class are always reaching that pinnacle after fighting the best competition available in the world. In contrast, other promotions like PFL and ONE Championship are yet to make such an image among the fans.

The UFC also keeps the competition healthy by constantly signing new names in all their divisions. From picking up the local superstars from regional circuits to poaching established names from the PFL, One Championship, and RIZIN, there are many ways to go about this.

On top of that, of course, the UFC has dedicated shows like Dana White’s Contender Series, Road to UFC, and The Ultimate Fighter, that revolve around handing out contracts to up-and-coming fighters.