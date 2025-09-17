Dana White Lashes Out When Asked About the UFC’s Superstar Problems

UFC boss Dana White wasn’t happy when being asked about the promotion potentially having a problem with a lack of superstars right now.

For the longest time, Dana White has been building the brand of the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and it’s gone pretty well for him. From a financial point of view, he could easily ride off into the sunset and retire, but he instead opts to keep going in an attempt to grow the UFC even more.

One thing that has been pointed out, though, is that there aren’t as many must-see fighters currently active in the UFC. While Dana White will point to the finances of it all, especially after their recent TV deal, there certainly aren’t as many big names as there was once.

When asked about this by Logan Paul, Dana White had the following to say.

Dana White hints at working with Ariel Helwani again: “Maybe we can figure this thing out… yeah, we should probably all get back together.”



But was Dana being sarcastic?…

It all started when Logan Paul brought up the talk of UFC’s “superstar problem.” Dana questioned who says… pic.twitter.com/sNwMcT6xs0 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 17, 2025

Dana White’s view on superstar problem in UFC

“I would love to hear, who the f*** is the guy that’s saying they have a superstar problem? Tell me what f***ing genius, in the business, right? Even these boxing guys that I was arguing with ten years ago. Where are they all now?”

White was told that Logan had heard it from Ariel Helwani, at which point he laughed the situation off. Either way, though, this feels like quite a relevant topic right now, especially as the UFC White House card approaches next year.

Who knows, maybe the potential return of Conor McGregor will change some opinions on this matter.