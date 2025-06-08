‘BIG DECK ENERGY’ — Fans React As Dana White Introduces Pit-Style ‘Bowl’ Ahead of UFC BJJ Debut on June 25

The UFC is rolling out its latest battleground in the combat sports arena.
On Friday, the world’s leading MMA promotion officially launched its latest endeavor — UFC BJJ, a dedicated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition platform. The inaugural event, UFC BJJ 1, is set for June 25 during UFC International Fight Week and will feature three championship bouts to crown the first-ever bantamweight, lightweight, and welterweight titleholders.
While the full lineup of participants remains under wraps for now, one high-profile matchup has been confirmed: multiple-time world champion Mikey Musumeci will face rising talent Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural 135-pound title.
Additionally, the newly launched grappling promotion will debut UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, a reality series inspired by The Ultimate Fighter. The eight-episode season, set to premiere on June 16, will feature Musumeci and Gabriel as rival coaches.
Ahead of its debut, UFC CEO Dana White unveiled the distinctive arena for UFC BJJ—an innovative enclosure dubbed “The Bowl.” Designed with sunken pit-like walls, the structure ensures continuous action by preventing athletes from spilling out of bounds during grappling contests.
However, the exact dimensions and technical specifications have yet to be revealed.
Fans Share Diverse Views On UFC BJJ Bowl Enclosure
The UFC BJJ’s Bowl structure has drawn mixed reactions from combat sports fans. While many praised the innovative design and unique layout of the structure, others criticized it for resembling the setup used in Australian grappling star Craig Jones’ own promotion.
https:/x.com/alimerry_/status/1931615184658837
The pit-like design isn’t a fresh concept in combat sports. Karate Combat has long utilized angled pit walls for their striking bouts, and they’ve recently expanded into grappling with their Pit Submission Series.