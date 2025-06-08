‘BIG DECK ENERGY’ — Fans React As Dana White Introduces Pit-Style ‘Bowl’ Ahead of UFC BJJ Debut on June 25

The UFC is rolling out its latest battleground in the combat sports arena.

On Friday, the world’s leading MMA promotion officially launched its latest endeavor — UFC BJJ, a dedicated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition platform. The inaugural event, UFC BJJ 1, is set for June 25 during UFC International Fight Week and will feature three championship bouts to crown the first-ever bantamweight, lightweight, and welterweight titleholders.

While the full lineup of participants remains under wraps for now, one high-profile matchup has been confirmed: multiple-time world champion Mikey Musumeci will face rising talent Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural 135-pound title.

Who will be crowned the first ever UFC BJJ Champion? 🏆



[ UFC BJJ 1 || Live on UFC Fight Pass || JUNE 25 ] pic.twitter.com/tw5FYC47FZ — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) June 6, 2025

Additionally, the newly launched grappling promotion will debut UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, a reality series inspired by The Ultimate Fighter. The eight-episode season, set to premiere on June 16, will feature Musumeci and Gabriel as rival coaches.

Image: @ufcbjj/Instagram

Ahead of its debut, UFC CEO Dana White unveiled the distinctive arena for UFC BJJ—an innovative enclosure dubbed “The Bowl.” Designed with sunken pit-like walls, the structure ensures continuous action by preventing athletes from spilling out of bounds during grappling contests.

However, the exact dimensions and technical specifications have yet to be revealed.

"Where BJJ will happen in the UFC now" 🤩@DanaWhite and the #UFCBJJ crew were thrilled to see the new competition bowl!



[ UFC BJJ: Road to the Title || LIVE and FREE on YouTube || June 16th ] pic.twitter.com/ZdONsLWNHe — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) June 8, 2025

Fans Share Diverse Views On UFC BJJ Bowl Enclosure

The UFC BJJ’s Bowl structure has drawn mixed reactions from combat sports fans. While many praised the innovative design and unique layout of the structure, others criticized it for resembling the setup used in Australian grappling star Craig Jones’ own promotion.

https:/x.com/alimerry_/status/1931615184658837

“Fuck it let’s just steal Craig Jones idea and call it a bowl” — pete masuka (@drakaris9) June 8, 2025

Copying someone’s homework are we — Alastair Merry (@alimerry_) June 8, 2025

Looks just like the pit from Karate Combat, what's so crazy about that??

😆 — Jomli Yomgam (@JomliYomgam) June 8, 2025

One way to keep them off the fence.. pic.twitter.com/3Ox7OIJi4W — Travis Frailey (@sumtimesfrailey) June 8, 2025

Dana looking like a proud dad! pic.twitter.com/WaEdjYDZW1 — MsInterpreted (@kinkyd247) June 8, 2025

Love the concept love the ring — icy (@icyfloorprice) June 8, 2025

BIG DECK ENERGY! — Big Deck Sports (@BigDeckSports) June 8, 2025

You mean stealing Craig Jones CGI idea and calling it a “bowl” ? — pete masuka (@drakaris9) June 8, 2025

That competition bowl looks absolutely wild, can't wait to see the BJJ action go down! 🤩🥋 — George (@Thecityismine_x) June 8, 2025

The pit-like design isn’t a fresh concept in combat sports. Karate Combat has long utilized angled pit walls for their striking bouts, and they’ve recently expanded into grappling with their Pit Submission Series.