Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 3 Highlights As 5 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with another night of knockout action — namely of the first-round variety — and plenty of highlights in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode three of season nine this week saw five prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

The night’s action got off to a hot start from Donte Johnson, who scored a quick finish of Darion Abbey. Johnson brought his power out early, and a barrage of punches from Johnson forced the fight to be halted just over a minute into the fight.

Manouel Sousa then brought out another big finish with his comeback victory over Cristian Perez in a wild, skilled battle. Perez’s grappling caused some issues for Sousa early on in the fight, including threatening a choke in the first and a leg lock attempt in the second. But Perez appeared to tire out, and Sousa took advantage. Sousa pounded away on Perez in the third, fending off all takedown attempts and forcing him to fight on the feet. Sousa’s battering was too much for Perez to handle, and “Manumiuto” managed to get the TKO in the third.

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev then one-upped everyone so far by demolishing Alik Lorenz in 30 mere seconds. After landing a low kick, Yakhyaev pressured Lorenz, landing a knee and a barrage of punches until Lorenz was a crumbled mess laying up against the fence.

Marcio Barbosa added to the fun with his own first-round finish, putting away Damon Wilson. Barbosa cracked Wilson with a right hand, sending him face first to the mat. Wilson, however, bounced right back up and tried to get in the fight. Barbosa landed more power shots, however, and the fight was soon stopped in his favor.

The main event of the evening saw Ryan Gandra make quick work of Trent Miller, who took this fight on about a week’s notice. Gandra brought power right away in the opening minute, landing and pressuring Miller with huge shots. A barrage of shots nearly brought the end of the fight, only for it to be finished seconds later with a right hand that dropped Miller.

The result to all this? A second straight week where all five winners received UFC contracts.

Donte Johnson vs. Darion Abbey

TOOK HIM JUST OVER A MINUTE 🤯



Donte Johnson came out and delivered the quick TKO to start off #DWCS Week 3! pic.twitter.com/XSbZGGL26R — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2025

Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa

Pulled off the comeback 😤



Manoel Sousa just made a statement at #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/740iFGnHwj — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2025

That's how it's done ✅



Manoel Sousa made quite the impression in his Week 3 #DWCS win! pic.twitter.com/7gqZPcp9aG — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2025

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Alik Lorenz

30 SECOND TKO 🤯



Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev just DELIVERED big time on #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/YOuFgm8IDi — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2025

Damon Wilson vs. Marcio Barbosa

Brazilian Brilliance 🇧🇷 Marcio Barbosa with a statement KO at #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/DVxNNFm9rS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 27, 2025

Trent Miller vs. Ryan Gandra