Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 4 Highlights As 4 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with another night of memorable action in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode three of season nine this week saw four prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

The night got underway with a close, wild encounter that saw Tommy McMillen narrowly, controversially edge out a majority decision win over David Mgoyan. McMillen seemed to be in control of the grappling exchanges early on and had decent counters, but Mgoyan rocked him with a counter of his own. Mgoyan then knocked McMillen down a second time with a spinning elbow. Mgoyan scored a flash knockdown and tried to finish McMillen against the fence, but McMillen countered. The fight went to the ground, but Mgoyan remained in control, locking in a tight guillotine and landing strong elbows before the end of the first round.

McMillen battled back into the fight, stuffing a takedown and controlling the action before getting his striking going, opening cut a nasty cut around one of Mgoyan’s eyes. The two traded plenty in the third round, and though it seemed like Mgoyan had more in the tank, the judges felt McMillen’s striking was more effective, giving him the decision — and subsequently the UFC contract (though Mgoyan would also receive his win money).

Mandel Nallo also produced a highlight on the night, scoring a first-round knockout of Samuel Silva. Nallo got off to a hot start with his kicks before getting his striking going, landing a perfect right hand on the button to drop Silva out cold, earning himself a UFC contract.

Cezary Oleksiejczuk, brother of UFC light heavyweight Michal Oleksiejczuk, now joins his brother on the UFC roster after a dominant, but bizarre, first-round finish of Theo Haig. Haig tried to pressure with his grappling but struggled with Oleksiejczuk. Oleksiejczuk managed to get the fight to the mat and laid in some heavy ground-and-referee. Referee Gary Copeland initially called a time-out due to strikes to the back of the head; however, replay review showed the strikes to be legal, and with Haig deemed knocked out by them, the fight was called in Oleksiejczuk’s favor in the first round. The win earned him a UFC contract as well.

In the main event, Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani closed the night with impact, scoring a knockout of Jack Congdon in just 68 seconds. With the physical disadvantage, Lebosnoyani looked to get inside to work his striking. It would help to land a devastating head kick that put Congdon out on his feet before dropping him with a right hand to seal the deal — and seal himself a contract.

In a battle of alumni, TUF 33 alumnus Eduardo “Chapolin” Henrique, fighting on less than two weeks’ notice, defeated DWCS alumnus An Tuan Ho. Chapolin seemed to get the better of Ho in the opening round, but he may have been helped by a controversial knee that was not called a foul despite Ho being grounded. Chapolin only received a warning after the fact. Though Ho tried to get back into the fight, Chapolin dominated him with wrestling and damage on the ground over the next two rounds to sweep the scorecards. It, however, was not enough to earn him a UFC contract.

Tommy McMillen vs. David Mgoyan

Eduardo “Chapolin” Henrique vs. An Tuan Ho

Mandel Nallo vs. Samuel Silva

Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

The Oleksiejczuks are cut from a DIFFERENT CLOTH 😤 in spite of Gary Copeland's 2nd #DWCS blunder, Cezary looked excellent in this first round KO.



Will the ref's pause take away from the performance or will the Polish Middleweight get a contract? pic.twitter.com/eNklJ26Qx0 — johndav.iD (@johndav_iD) September 3, 2025

Insane sequence at #DWCS as Gary Copeland has just called off Cezary Oleksiejczuk vs. Theo Haig after calling a timeout to check for illegal strikes. Haig looked to be out but the whole situation was confusing.



Oleksiejczuk ruled the winner by KO in 36 seconds. pic.twitter.com/E6QrDTRMYx — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 3, 2025

Jack Congdon vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani