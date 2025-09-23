Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 7 Highlights As 6 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with a highlight, finished-filled night in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode seven of season nine this week saw six prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

The night had a strong start, courtesy of Rafael Tobias scoring a win over Jair de Oliveira. Tobias landed a counter shot in the opening minute of the fight, appearing to hurt de Oliveira and forcing him to use the clinch to recover. Tobias did not let up on the pressure and power, however, cutting off the cage on a constant basis. Tobias was able to score a takedown after a body kick, and he locked in a rear-naked choke on de Oliveira, scoring a first-round submission and earning a UFC deal.

Things only got better with Javier Torres pulling off a comeback finish of Justice Torres. Torres looked to bring pressure to Reyes early and get him toward the fence with his striking. But Reyes was able to find an opening and land a right hook to the body, starting up a sequence of power that overwhelmed Torres. The shots would bring Torres down to the mat covering up, giving Reyes the first-round finish and a UFC contract.

In what will go down as one of the best fights DWCS has ever seen, Jeisla Chaves came out on top in a war with Sofia Montenegro. Chaves and Montenegro came out with striking exchanges right away, with both ladies sporting blood on the sides of their faces within the first minute. Montenegro’s straight shots were finding their mark, but Chaves’ combinations and hooks were also leaving an impact. After a violent first round that earned praises for both women, Montenegro’s striking dropped Chaves in the first minute of round two. Chaves was able to get to her feet and landed some strong shots in the round’s final minute, but most of the round saw her pinned to the ground and fence by Montenegro.

The bloody war continued into a solid third round, with Chaves earning the split decision victory in a fight that could have fallen either way. It truly was one of the best fights of the DWCS season, and White displayed that by giving both women contracts. This makes both women’s fights this season the two fights so far to have both the winner and loser earn contracts.

Finishes returned in the co-main event, as Murtazali Magomedov pulled off a victory over Brahyan Zurcher. As the two seemed to get their striking going in the opening frame, Magomedov landed a jab that appeared to stumble Zurcher, getting through his guard and wobbling him. Magomedov then pressed and scored the finish seconds later, earning a victory and a UFC contract in quick fashion.

And one more strong performance came courtesy of the main event, as Mantas Kondratavicius put away Dani Barbir. Kondratavicius pressured right away, intending to get the fight to the ground quickly. He was able to do so, but Barbir scambled up and pressed himself. After a minute, Kondratavicius landed a one-two with a right hand that put Barbir’s lights out, giving him a UFC contract and capping off one of the best DWCS nights of the season.

