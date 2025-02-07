Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones Is DQ’d From GOAT Talk Due To His ‘Dirty Sh*t’ History

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is one of the most intense and storied in UFC history.

As Cormier climbed the ranks, the rivalry intensified. Jones made disrespectful comments, and Cormier retaliated. The two fought twice for the light heavyweight title, with “Bones” winning both bouts. However, the victories were later marred by controversy.

Cormier has been vocal about his frustration with the circumstances surrounding their fights, believing that Jones’ history with performance-enhancing drugs tainted the competition. The Rochester native failed multiple drug tests, casting a shadow over his wins and raising questions about their legitimacy.

Because of Jones’ history, Cormier — now a UFC color commentator — refuses to consider him the greatest fighter of all time.

“You really can’t deny his greatness, right? Look at what he has done,” Cormier said during the UFC 312 Q&A in Sydney. “The guy has really fought through three generations of fighters. He fought that early generation with (Lyoto) Machida and them. He went through my generation, and now he’s fighting a whole other generation of guys.