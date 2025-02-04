Darren Till Defends Israel Adesanya Amid UFC Losing Skid: ‘He Should Be Worshipped!’

Darren Till has come to Israel Adesanya’s defense following the former two-time champ’s latest loss.

The defeat in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia marked Adesanya’s third consecutive setback and has led to some criticism from corners of the fanbase. Having lost four of his last five fights, Adesanya faces increased scrutiny. Till, who also endured a losing streak before exiting the UFC, has dismissed any negative talk about “The Last Stylebender” as unwarranted.

In a passionate social media post, Till responded to claims that Adesanya’s supposed “downfall” should be analyzed, expressing frustration with his lack of appreciation for Adesanya’s accomplishments.

“I have just read a comment on an MMA page saying the downfall of Israel Adesanya needs to be studied!!!!!!!!! Can everyone on here who is not an absolute moron understand that statement!!!!!! I am trying so hard to understand it but can’t… I’m so confused… What downfall????”

Till acknowledged that his career didn’t meet expectations but strongly disagreed with applying the same narrative to Adesanya.

“I’ve seen people comment about downfalls, studies, etc.… all that sh*t like ‘the downfall of Darren Till needs to be studied.’ I get that. I should have excelled more in the UFC than I did, but some certain factors didn’t let me… But now, I swear I cannot even fathom that I have just seen a comment saying Israel Adesanya’s downfall needs to be studied. Me and Izzy aren’t friends, I wouldn’t even say I’m his biggest fan outside of the octagon, but that’s got f*ck all to do with what that man has achieved in this sport. He was a f*cking wrecking machine at middleweight. No one could beat him. At one stage, he looked unbeatable in his title reign. He made Paulo Costa look like a baby—who, by the way, had a war with Yoel Romero. He absolutely bodied Robert Whittaker. IZZY was an absolute wrecking machine in his day. He is without a doubt one of the middleweight GOATs, and it’s not even up for debate. In fact, he could lose his next five fights, and it wouldn’t change a f*cking thing about his GOAT status.”

Till also criticized modern MMA fans, arguing that they let personal biases affect their opinions of fighters.

“But these MMA fans today are so f*cking dumb. IQ of about 10. I just look and think, oh my f*cking god. Hope is lost. A man like IZZY should be worshipped among MMA fans and the UFC. He’s literally one of the all-time greats. You don’t have to like him. No one gives a f*ck, in fact. But we pay to watch fighting, and if it’s fighting we are talking about—MMA as per se—Izzy was one of the best.”

Till also pointed to Colby Covington as another example of a fighter whose skills are often overlooked due to his polarizing personality.

“Problems nowadays are all these dumb c*nts on here let their emotions take over the facts. So if someone doesn’t like a fighter’s personality, they say they’re sh*t. Prime example: Colby Covington. You all hate him, so you all say he’s sh*t. He’s this, he’s that. Colby Covington is a top-tier f*cking division wrestler. The motherfcker runs up mountains. He lives and breathes the sport. He’s an absolute savage. Cardio for days like I’ve never seen. But because he acts like a complete fool, everyone likes to say he’s sh*t, acting on their own personal emotions towards him. Use are all f*cking dumb. Dumb as fck. Over and out!”

I have just read a comment on an MMA page saying the downfall of Israel Adesanya needs to be studied!!!!!!!!!

Can everyone on here who is not absolute moron actually understand that statement!!!!!!

I am trying so hard to understand it but can’t… I’m so confused…

What… — DT (@darrentill2) February 2, 2025

As for Adesanya, he has remained quiet about his fighting future following the loss.