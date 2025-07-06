Demetrious Johnson Questions Jon Jones Legacy After 200,000 Signatures Debacle

Jon Jones’ legendary UFC run ended not with a bang, but a whimper.

Once upon a time, ‘Bones’ was considered by everyone to be the best mixed martial artist of all time. It was undeniable. Chances are, most fans still feel that way, but the last five years of his career has left a lot to be desired.

After vacating his 205-pound title in August 2020, Jones disappeared from the spotlight for three years in a bid to bulk up and eventually test his mettle at heavyweight. In May 2023, he finally returned to the Octagon, making quick work of Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant heavyweight crown. It was a dominant performance that had everyone excited for the future of the division after its previous champion, Francis Ngannou, practically held the belt hostage while failing to negotiate a new deal with the UFC.

Sadly, Jones’ heavyweight title run would be no different.

‘Bones’ defended the gold once over his 25 month reign, besting former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic in a fight that nobody really asked for. Meanwhile, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was relegated to the sidelines despite continuous calls for a unification clash with Jones.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Thinks Everyone Will Forget Jon Jones’ Missteps Over Time

The growing frustration among fight fans prompted one of them to launch a petition, calling for Dana White to strip Jones of the heavyweight title. Amassing nearly 200,000 signatures, both Jones and White acknowledged the petition, though neither of them took it seriously.

Jones ultimately vacated the heavyweight title, announcing his retirement from the sport in June. It wasn’t the ending that fans wanted and, in the eyes of many, hurt Jones’ status as the undisputed GOAT of MMA.

Asked whether or not the petition has any impact on Jones’ legacy, former UFC and ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes that fans may be feeling a little sore about the way ‘Bones’ walked away, but over time, Jones will be best remembered for what he accomplished inside the Octagon, and not the mockery he made out of a once-loved weight class.

“I think it washes away after some time,” Johnson told Submission Radio. “Everybody’s going to forget. We still can’t take away the fact that Jon Jones has done amazing things inside the Octagon—most title defenses, most title wins in UFC history. The internet is a funny place. It doesn’t exist unless you go on it, right? When Jon Jones looks at his bank account and all his belts, I think the last thing he’s worried about is that 200,000 petition to strip him.”

As it turns out, Jon Jones may not be done just yet.

Less than two weeks after officially retiring from the sport, ‘Bones’ announced that he was re-entering the UFC testing pool.

Just re-entered the testing pool, that lasted for about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 4, 2025