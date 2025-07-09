Derrick Lewis’ Game Plan Out the Window: What Happens When He Enters the Cage?

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has explained what kind of game plan he has when he enters the cage.

For the longest time now, Derrick Lewis has been an ever-present member of the UFC’s heavyweight division. He has already done some incredible things at the elite level and this Saturday night, he’ll head back into the lion’s den when he locks horns with Tallison Teixeira.

As we know, Derrick Lewis is a huge fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Although it may seem like he’s in the twilight of his career, he has two wins in his last three, and another knockout at the weekend could really put the cat among the pigeons.

In a recent interview, Derrick Lewis gave an insight into what his mindset is when he gets in there to compete.

Derrick Lewis discusses his game plan during fights

“Whenever that cage door closes, I turn into a completely different person. So, ain’t no telling what can happen. The game plan, everything might be out of the window that day. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

‘The Black Beast’ is as unpredictable as he’s ever been and at this point in his career, it feels like he’s going in there to have some fun and make some money. Sure, he could have a title on his mind, but he clearly wants to put on exciting fights for the fans to enjoy.

Buckle up, folks, because there are plenty of fireworks coming around the next corner.