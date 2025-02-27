Dustin Poirier Responds To Claim He Rejected Justin Gaethje Trilogy At UFC 313

Dustin Poirier has refuted any suggestion he outright rejected a potential short-notice clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

The UFC 313 co-main event has undergone a significant late change, with Rafael Fiziev stepping in to replace the injured Dan Hooker in a rematch against Gaethje.

While Fiziev ultimately secured the fight, he wasn’t the only option considered. Several high-profile fighters, including Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, were seemingly in the discussion, but logistical and weight-related issues prevented them from accepting.

After Dan Hooker withdrew due to injury, multiple fighters expressed interest in stepping up. Gaethje revealed the decision-making process, providing insight into why Fiziev was ultimately chosen.

“Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against an elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313.”

Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best… — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 27, 2025

While Gaethje listed Poirier among those who declined, Dustin Poirier quickly clarified that he had actually reached out to the UFC himself upon hearing the news.

“I’m the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask Hunter. All respect to you and Fiziev, looking forward to this one again.”

I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask hunter, all respect to you and fizeav, looking forward to this one again https://t.co/p5NhjpabQq — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 27, 2025

Gaethje responded, explaining that he didn’t mean to imply Poirier or others refused to fight him.

“I was just running back the crazy 48 hours I went through. I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with Charles. UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that’s a no-go.”

Poirier then responded in good spirits: “All good bro!! Glad you got an opponent! Can’t wait to watch!!”

Arman Tsarukyan also expressed interest in taking the fight on short notice. However, due to limited time to prepare for a standard lightweight bout (155 pounds), the Russian-Armenian proposed a 160-pound catchweight fight.

According to Tsarukyan, the UFC did not agree to the catchweight, which ultimately led to Fiziev being chosen instead.

“Ataman,” who lost a close decision to Gaethje in their first encounter at UFC 286, now has a shot at redemption on short notice.