UFC 308 Backup Diego Lopes Hopes He Isn’t Needed For Main Event Between Topuria & Holloway

Following his decisive win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306, Diego Lopes called to be the backup fighter in Abu Dhabi this weekend. In the main event, Ilia Topuria puts his featherweight title on the line for the first time at UFC 308 when he takes on the former champion, Max Holloway.

It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest fights of the year so having another top contender on location and ready to make weight just in case is always a great plan B to have in the back pocket. This is especially true when you have someone like Lopes who as we saw earlier this year at UFC 303, is always down to step in there and fight whatever the circumstances are.

The Brazilian is currently riding a five-fight win streak so is seemingly just one win away from earning his title shot but in the case that something unfortunate happens, that could come as soon as just three days time.

However, despite calling for and receiving this opportunity, Lopes doesn’t have his fingers crossed that one man has to withdraw so that he can fight for the title on October 26. Just like all the fight fans around the world, the #3-ranked contender is stoked to watch this incredible match-up take place at the Etihad Arena.

He spoke in an interview with MMA Junkie that though he’s taking all the steps that he needs to take during fight week, he’s excited to watch it go down on Saturday night even if he isn’t involved.

“I’m waiting for everything bro but I’m so excited too to watch the fight. I hope on Friday morning, everything is okay, the guys stay healthy for the fight on Saturday night. I’m so excited for this fight.”

Lopes followed up, stating that though he wants to watch that fight take place this weekend, that will not get in the way of him taking the fight if the UFC pick up the phone.