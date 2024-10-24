“If you don’t ask, the answer’s always no!” — well, that certainly rang true for one rising fighter who passionately made a case for himself at the UFC 308 press conference.

At Thursday’s pre-fight presser for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view, a confident 25-year-old Tajikistani fighter named Dorobshokh Nabotov, who claimed to have an undefeated 9-0 record, seized the spotlight.

He made a bold appeal to UFC CEO Dana White, asking for the chance to prove he belongs on the promotion’s roster.

Nabotov mentioned that he’s always guided his own career, never relying on a manager, which likely explains his distinctive choice to personally pitch his case to the UFC honcho during the presser.

“Dana, I don’t have a question,” Nabotov said. “I came here for a fight on short notice. I’ve never had a manager, I did it all by myself, please give me a chance. Dana, I want to fight in the UFC. Please give me a chance; I’m ready.”

It seems Nabotov’s wish has come true.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC CEO announced that he’s offering the ambitious fighter a chance to earn his place in the UFC later this year.

White revealed he’ll be heading to South Korea in December for the latest installment of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight, in collaboration with veteran fighter “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and his promotion. The UFC chief said he’s arranged a fight for Nabotov on the card.

“I’m actually flying to Korea for Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight on YouTube,” White said. “The ‘Korean Zombie’ is putting on a show. He started his own promotion there. December 14, I’m going to have (Jung) put that kid on the card and we’re going to find out what he’s got. If he wins that night, I’ll sign him!”

While Nabotov claimed to have a 9-0 record, Tapology indicates that he is currently 7-0.

He began his professional MMA career in 2018, primarily competing in local promotions. However, that could all change come December.