Dricus Du Plessis Laughs At Khamzat Chimaev’s Resume Heading into UFC 319

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has compared his resume to Khamzat Chimaev’s ahead of their clash at UFC 319 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will finally collide with the UFC middleweight championship being up for grabs. It’s pretty tough to say who’s going to come out on top with the win, but one thing we know for sure is that both men are going to push the pace and bring the action from the very first moments of the fight.

Dricus du Plessis has been a fantastic champion at 185 pounds and he’s hungry to improve his legacy even further in the years to come. He’s certainly talented enough to do that, but in order to reach that next level, he needs to be able to get through Khamzat.

In a recent interview, Dricus du Plessis spoke candidly about his resume in comparison to Chimaev’s as we get closer and closer to fight night.

"If you go look at me and Khamzat, he’s eight wins in the UFC, I’m nine. Just go compare our resumes, it’s ridiculous."



Dricus du Plessis talks about comparisons with Khamzat Chimaev

“I fought a guy that was ranked number seven because number one got injured, and he was the only guy that’s gonna take the fight. I wanna fight the best of the best and that is what I’ve been doing.

Either way, we’re going to get some real clarity on the state of the middleweight division soon.