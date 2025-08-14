Dricus Du Plessis Wonders How Khamzat Chimaev Will Cope With His First Career Loss After UFC 319

Dricus Du Plessis is curious how Khamzat Chimaev will react to his first loss.

“Stillknocks” is set to make his third middleweight title defense against Chimaev in the UFC 319 main event this Saturday, August 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Du Plessis enters this fight riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, nine of which have come inside the UFC. The South African has only suffered defeat twice in his career, but those losses taught him hard lessons and fueled the confidence he carries into this weekend’s bout.

On the other hand, Chimaev has faced challenges in a few UFC bouts but remains unbeaten across his 14 professional fights. “Borz’s” perfect record has reinforced his mindset, giving him the belief he needs to dethrone “Stillknocks” at UFC 319.

However, Dricus Du Plessis is determined to put an end to Chimaev’s streak.

Dricus Du Plessis Raises Questions About Khhamzat Chimaev’s Composure Following First Potential Loss At UFC 319

During UFC 319 media day, Dricus Du Plessis spoke about his upcoming title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. “Stillknocks” questioned Chimaev’s mental toughness, pondering how the undefeated Russian might react if he suffers his first career defeat and loses his undefeated record.

“I think after Saturday night, it’s going to be time to go and maybe do some introspection saying ‘how are we approaching this?’ Because I don’t know where he’s at on a mental level,” Du Plessis said. “I know he has a lot of money, as he says. I haven’t checked his bank statements but he says he has a lot of money.

Du Plessis confidently asserted that as long as he remains in the UFC middleweight division, no one will be able to take his championship away.