Dricus Du Plessis Backs Israel Adesanya’s Firm Take On His Legacy Amid UFC Losing Skid

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis recently assessed former rival Israel Adesanya’s legacy following a third straight defeat inside the Octagon.

After consecutive losses to Sean Strickland and Du Plessis in title fights, Adesanya returned to non-championship, non-pay-per-view competition this past weekend in Saudi Arabia.

He was unable to rediscover winning form, instead falling via knockout to the surging Nassourdine Imavov seconds into the sophomore round in Riyadh.

During fight week for the Feb. 1 event, “The Last Stylebender” insisted he has zero worry about his current losing skid affecting his standing as one of the all-time greats, claiming that even 10 defeats in a row would not affect his legacy.

With that sentiment, Adesanya evidently has the support of a former opponent.

“For Izzy, I don’t think there’s another title run,” Du Plessis said during UFC 312 media day on Wednesday. “With all due respect. I think his legacy is cemented and will always be there, and whatever he feels like doing, he can do. I put him in the same category as Anderson Silva at this stage of, lose as many fights as you want. You’ll always have your legacy.

“Anderson Silva, after his reign ended, I don’t care how many times he lost. He was still my GOAT. He was still the greatest middleweight of all time,” Du Plessis continued. “And I feel like Izzy is in that area, where whatever you decided to do – take super fights here or there if you want to, if you still have the passion for it.”

Du Plessis submitted Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth last August. He’s back Down Under this week to defend the middleweight belt again, this time against the man he snatched the belt from 13 months ago, Sean Strickland.

The Nigerian-New Zealander, meanwhile, is planning on taking some time away from the cage to rest and recuperate, before assessing his next step on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.