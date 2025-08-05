UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Will Shock the World Against Khamzat Chimaev Accoring to Middleweight Contender

Dricus du Plessis will retain his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, says top contender Anthony Hernandez.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is gearing up for arguably the toughest test of his career to date. He will square off against Khamzat Chimaev, and he’ll do so knowing that many people don’t believe he can get the job done. Of course, this is DDP we’re talking about here, and he’s already overcome plenty of challenges when people didn’t expect him to do so.

With that being said, Khamzat Chimaev is a different animal entirely. He has beaten some elite levels throughout his time mixed martial arts and although Dricus du Plessis has been a phenomenal champion thus far, you’d have to imagine ‘Borz’ is coming into this one as confident as he ever has been.

In the eyes of the aforementioned Anthony Hernandez, though, Dricus du Plessis is the one that we should be backing heading into fight night.

Anthony Hernandez backs Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev

“I think DDP is going to shock the world again. He’s a big, tough, awkward [expletive]… I’m still not really sold on Khamzat. I understand he’s good and he’s dangerous, yada yada… who was it, Usman gave him a run for his money off the couch. So how does he do with somebody that’s like a real 85er?”

DDP knows that he’ll have to be at the top of his game, but we can’t imagine pressure is something that’s going to impact him too much.