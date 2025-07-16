Dricus du Plessis appears to be in great shape ahead of UFC 319

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis appears to be fantastic shape as we get closer and closer to next month’s UFC 319 event.

In just a matter of weeks, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. The two have been going back and forth at one another for quite some time now, and ‘Borz’ has been eagerly awaiting his moment to finally try and claim the gold.

Despite that, Dricus du Plessis doesn’t seem particularly bothered about the scale of the task that sits in front of him. Given that he’s already beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, both via finish, that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Ahead of the bout, Dricus du Plessis has shown off his physique – and part of his training – giving us a glimpse into his regime.

Dricus du Plessis looks to be in great shape

As you can see, the man known as DDP appears to be in the shape of his life as we sit just weeks away from UFC 319. There’s a lot on the line for the South African champion and although he’s had a lot of fun trolling Khamzat Chimaev, he knows the stakes involved here.

If he loses, he’ll have to scratch and claw (probably) in order to earn another shot at the title. If he wins, though, he’ll start being talked about as one of the greatest middleweight champions of all time. Either way, you just know that he’s going to bring everything he’s got to the cage.