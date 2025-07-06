Robert Whittaker Warns Khamzat Chimaev Could Be In Danger Against Dricus Du Plessis At UFC 319

Robert Whittaker doubts that Khamzat Chimaev has what it takes to endure a potentially grueling clash with Dricus Du Plessis.

Chimaev is gearing up to take on reigning middleweight champion Du Plessis in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 319, set for August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Borz” enters the title fight riding an undefeated wave of dominance, fueled by high expectations to claim the 185-pound crown. However, Whittaker, having shared the Octagon with both Chimaev and Du Plessis, isn’t buying into the narrative so easily.

Robert Whittaker Predicts Trouble For Khamzat Chimaev If He Fails To Ground Dricus Du Plessis

With just over a month to go before his first title shot, Khamzat Chimaev is already being listed as the betting favorite for his UFC 319 showdown against Dricus Du Plessis. But not everyone, including Robert Whittaker, agrees with the oddsmakers.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Australia, “The Reaper” argued that it’s Du Plessis, not Chimaev, who deserves to be favored. Whittaker pointed to Chimaev’s patterm of fading in longer fights, referencing his decision wins over Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman. He questioned whether “Borz” can hold up if his grappling fails against Du Plessis and the fight extends beyond three rounds, especially against such an unpredictable opponent.

“Honestly, I have to say Dricus would be a favorite,” Whittaker said. “I think I’m leaning towards Dricus. The whole thing can be summed up – Chimaev will take him down. It’s will he finish him before he gets back up? That’s the million-dollar question because if he doesn’t finish him on the ground, I think he loses.”

Khamzat Chimaev last competed at UFC 308 in October, where he secured a dominant first-round submission victory over Whittaker. “Borz” boasts an undefeated 8-0 record inside the Octagon, with six of those wins coming by way of finish.