Dricus Du Plessis Is Ready to Out-Wrestle Khamzat Chimaev: “I’m not scared of any of that”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that he isn’t afraid to wrestle with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

In the main event of UFC 319, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. As we’ve said for weeks now, this is easily one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. DDP is unpredictable and chaotic, whereas Chimaev is ruthless and efficient in what he does.

Something has to give, and we can’t wait to see them lock up for the first time. Of course, the wrestling prowess of Khamzat Chimaev is considered to be the strongest factor for either fight in this one – and it’s pretty clear to see why. At the same time, though, Dricus du Plessis is the kind of fighter who can pull a rabbit out of his hat in the blink of an eye.

In a recent interview, Dricus du Plessis made it known that he isn’t particularly bothered about the porospect of having to wrestle with Chimaev on Saturday night.

Dricus du Plessis discusses Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling

“I understand that he’s really good at wrestling and he’s really good on the ground, but I mean, that is the game. That’s truly how I feel about this fight. Yes, he is going to shoot. And yes, he is probably going to take me down, but I’m going to shoot too and I’m probably going to take him down. I’m going to strike and I’m probably going to hit him and he’s going to strike and probably hit me. I’m not scared of any of that.”