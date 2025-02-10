Dricus Du Plessis Matchmakes For Defeated Opponent Sean Strickland After UFC 312: ‘I Just Thought Of That…’

Dricus Du Plessis has a suggestion for Sean Strickland’s next fight following his loss at UFC 312.

Strickland’s rematch with Du Plessis ended in a decisive unanimous decision defeat. The former champion endured significant damage, including a broken nose, as blood streamed down his face during the main event.

Now, the question is: what’s next for the polarizing American?

The answer is clear in the reigning champ’s mind. He believes Strickland should face Israel Adesanya in a rematch.

“I know what’s going to happen next,” Du Plessis said during his UFC 312 post-fight press conference. “I can almost guarantee you what’s happening next: Is there any bets that he’s fighting Adesanya next? I just thought of that. … I think the Adesanya rematch will be amazing. That’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to be a Fight Night main event. I know it.”

“The Last Stylebender” is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

Strickland’s reign as UFC middleweight champion was brief. He defeated Adesanya at UFC 293 in September 2023 but lost the belt in his first defense against Du Plessis, who later went on to defeat Adesanya as well.