VIDEO: Dricus Du Plessis’ Teammate Brutally KO’d In Third Straight Loss At UFC Kansas City

Coming in to his UFC debut off his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Malcolm Wellmaker rose to the occasion at UFC Kansas City, while Cameron Saaiman’s losing skid has only worsened.

Wellmaker scored a finish of Saaiman in under two minutes during the preliminary card for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event..

At just under the two-minute mark of the first round, Wellmaker landed a solid counter right that dropped the South African fighter. The referee immediately stepped in to stop the match.

Wellmaker now moves to 9-0 in his young career. He scored a first-round knockout of Adam Bramhald to earn his UFC contract.

Saaiman, a teammate of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and himself also a DWCS alum, has now lost three straight after starting his own career 9-0. In addition to this loss, he has also been defeated by Christian Rodriguez and Payton Talbott.