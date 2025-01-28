Dricus Du Plessis Willing To Fight Islam Makhachev For ‘Easy Payday’ When It Makes Sense

Dricus Du Plessis seems inclined to entertain a potential champ vs. champ showdown with Islam Makhachev, though he isn’t fully sold on the proposition just yet.

Even before his dominant fourth title defense at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano, reigning lightweight champion Makhachev made no secret of his ambitions to claim gold in a second weight class.

However, a key obstacle stands in his way — Makhachev finds himself in a bit of a dilemma, as his strong relationship with current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes pursuing that matchup a tricky situation.

Consequently, Makhachev has put forth an audacious idea, expressing that he has the frame and tools necessary to ascend two weight classes and challenge Du Plessis for the middleweight title.

During a recent interview with mainevent, “Stillknocks” weighed in on Makhachev’s bold ambitions, offering a nod of respect for his exceptional talent.

However, Du Plessis made it clear that the Dagestani champion might be aiming a bit too high, suggesting that while Makhachev is undeniably skilled, he’s simply not on the level required to face a true 185-pound powerhouse like himself.

“It’s hard to really think and take it seriously right now,” Du Plessis said. “I’ve got a big fight coming up, so I didn’t make anything of it. If we get to a situation where we are not at right now — he’s an incredible fighter, make no mistake. He was so incredibly good against Moicano. He proved once again why he is the pound-for-pound best in the world.

“[But] I don’t care how good you are — he obviously trains with 185 [pound]ers in his gym, so he knows. He doesn’t train against me. Believe me, it’s not the same thing. Even on a technical level, the standup. His wrestling and grappling is phenomenal. I’d just overpower him, that’s what I think.

“Stillknocks” is set to defend his middleweight title against his former rival, Sean Strickland, in the headlining bout of UFC 312 on Feb. 8. If he emerges victorious, a showdown with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev would likely be next on the horizon.

However, Du Plessis made it clear that if the UFC comes calling or special circumstances arise, he would be more than willing to shatter Makhachev’s dream of becoming a two-division titleholder.

“It makes a massive difference. He’s a big lightweight, but I’m a big middleweight. There’s a big difference between a big lightweight and a big middleweight. But if there’s ever the situation where there’s no fight for me, no fight for him that makes sense, I’ll be more than happy to do that. Easy payday.”

The 31-year-old South African was last in action at UFC 305 this past August, where he triumphed over former champion Israel Adesanya, submitting him to successfully defend his title for the first time.