Dustin Poirier’s retirement: Brendan Allen looks back at how hard The Diamond hits

UFC middleweight Brendan Allen has spoken about how hard he was hit by Dustin Poirier once upon a time when they trained together.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will officially retire from professional mixed martial arts. He’ll do so after taking part in a trilogy fight against Max Holloway, with the two competing for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 318. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, it’s safe to say that ‘The Diamond’ will receive an incredible ovation from his home state of Louisiana.

In a recent inteview Brendan Allen, who will also compete on the UFC 318 card, opened up on his experience of training with Dustin Poirier many years ago.

Brendan Allen on Dustin Poirier’s power

“I was sparring, trying to watch them spar because they were having a hell of a sparring session. Then it was live gos starting from guard against the wall and man they said go and he hit me so hard. It was like a live drill but you start in guard and he hit me so hard. I’m like f*ck man, I’m just a kid. We ain’t little no more. That sh*t ain’t going to happen again.”

“You learn real quick,” Allen said. “That was my whole upbringing at the beginning, just trying with guys that are 25, 26, 27 [years old] and I’m 14, 15, 16 years old. It’s way different than nowadays, I can tell you that. It’s way different.”

“At the end of the day, everything aside, I’m super happy for him and his family,” Allen said. “He’s earned every single thing he has right now. So many fighters would kill to have that and he’s done it. No matter what happens, the man has made a great life for himself by punching people in the face. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting