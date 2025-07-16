Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 3: Chael Sonnen issues warning to retiring hero

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dustin Poirier may have made a mistake that could cost him in his trilogy fight against Max Holloway.

As we know, Dustin Poirier is set to compete in his retirement fight this weekend in the main event of UFC 318. He will battle Max Holloway for the BMF title, but more importantly, he’ll be fighting professionally for the final time. These two warriors have fought on two previous occasions and in both instances, it was ‘The Diamond’ who was able to come away with the victory.

Of course, Dustin Poirier has never been one to hold back when giving his opinion on something, and he’s also a pretty honest guy when analyzing how a fight has gone. After their second fight a few years back, Poirier opened up on how you need to be able to disrupt Holloway, who he considers to be a rhythm fighter, so that he can’t go through the gears and build from one move to the next move.

Sonnen believes that Dustin Poirier’s words are something that Max Holloway can subsequently use to his advantage.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Dustin Poirier’s comments

“I watched Max Holloway build his way back into this fight, I knew Dustin Poirier was a different fighter because he fought him back when things started to go south. There were times earlier in his career, with ‘The Korean Zombie‘, where it kind of snowballed on Dustin and he was never able to get back to it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow