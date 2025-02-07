Dustin Poirier Provides Update On UFC’s Plans For His Retirement Fight

Dustin Poirier is hoping to end his MMA career with a final fight in his home state of Louisiana — and he may get his wish.

The former interim lightweight champion is actively working with the UFC to make it happen. Poirier’s last fight was a title bout loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last June.

According to records obtained by MMA Junkie, the UFC has expressed interest in holding an event in New Orleans in 2025. The promotion hasn’t hosted an event in Louisiana since 2015, when Poirier secured a first-round TKO victory over Yancy Medeiros on the card.

“I wish I could tell you more. I’ve actually been having calls every week with the UFC,” Poirier told The Schmo. “But it’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible.