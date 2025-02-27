Merab Dvalishvili’s Teammate Learns His Punishment For Striking Fan At UFC 310

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) has issued a nine-month suspension and $2,500 fine to UFC fighter Dennis Buzukja, a teammate of bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s, following a physical altercation with a fan at UFC 310 this past December.

Buzukja must also pay an additional $157.04 in attorney fees as part of the disciplinary action.

The altercation occurred after Buzukja, who was cornering his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling for his fight against Movsar Evloev, became involved in a heated confrontation with a fan. The situation escalated after an earlier verbal exchange between Dvalishvili and the same individual.

Video footage showed Dvalishvili confronting the fan after the individual grabbed his arm and verbally accosted him as he returned to the locker room.

Security intervened, but before tensions could fully de-escalate, Buzukja was seen throwing punches at the fan. The incident quickly went viral on social media, leading to scrutiny from the NAC.

Following the incident, Dvalishvili clarified that the fan had instigated the exchange by falsely claiming he was part of Umar Nurmagomedov’s team. The accusation carried weight, as Dvalishvili was preparing to fight Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

The commission’s decision to suspend and fine Buzukja highlights its zero-tolerance policy on athlete-fan altercations. This follows a similar incident involving Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, reinforcing the message that such behavior will not be tolerated, regardless of the circumstances.

While Buzukja’s suspension is set to expire on Sept. 6, 2025, he has an opportunity to reduce it to six months. If he completes approved community service in Nevada, he could be reinstated as early as June 6.

This conditional reprieve reflects the NAC’s dual approach — punishing misconduct while also providing a path for fighters to demonstrate accountability and rehabilitate their public image.