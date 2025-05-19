‘Exposing the Holes’: Harrison’s Tactical Approach to Defeating Julianna Peña

As the UFC 316 showdown between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña approaches on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, Harrison isn’t mincing words about her intentions in the Octagon. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has a clear assessment of her opponent and an even clearer plan to dismantle her.

“I’m here to show what the difference between good and great is,” Harrison told UFC correspondent Megan Olivi in a recent interview, delivering the statement with the calm confidence of someone who’s performed on the world’s biggest stages.

For Harrison, Peña’s reputation as a gritty veteran isn’t intimidating—it’s simply another puzzle to solve. “She’s the Ultimate Fighter winner. She’s been around for a long time. She’s gritty,” Harrison acknowledged. “But we’ve seen her lose and we’ve seen the holes in her game, and I’m here to expose it one more time.”

When asked about Peña’s aggressive style, which has been known to rattle opponents, Harrison displayed the analytical approach that separates elite fighters from the pack.

“She’s very unorthodox. She definitely likes to brawl,” Harrison assessed. “I think that’s really her only chance—to try and make it a brawl. But my fight IQ, my coaches, my team, we have a plan. I’m going to go out there and implement the game plan and stick to it and be smart and become UFC champion.”

The 34-year-old judoka, who feels “better now at 34 probably than I did at 24,” isn’t just relying on physical preparation. Her mental framework reveals a methodical approach to the championship bout.

“Five hard rounds, one minute at a time, one round at a time, one breath at a time, one exchange at a time,” Harrison recited, demonstrating the granular focus that has carried her to Olympic, PFL, and now potentially UFC success.

While Harrison has championship experience outside the UFC, she appreciates the two fights she’s had in the organization before this title opportunity.

“I’m grateful for the two fights that I had, and I feel like it’s prepared me even more,” she explained. “Fighting in a new weight class, fighting in a new organization, there are going to be things that are new or different.”

Despite her tactical focus, Harrison isn’t shying away from bold predictions.

“Everyone is tough until you beat them,” she stated. “I want to win by KO, TKO, or submission.”

For Harrison, who has accomplished nearly everything possible in combat sports, this fight represents “the last mountain to climb.” After being America’s first Olympic champion in judo and winning “millions of dollars” in the PFL, Harrison is clear about her motivation: “Really, the only reason I still do this, like I have everything I could ever want, is I want to be UFC champion.”

With a support system she describes as a “tribe” rather than just a team, Harrison—with her perfect 2-0 UFC record and overall 18-1 MMA record—enters UFC 316 with a level of preparation and determination that she believes will prove too much for Peña’s gritty approach—showcasing what she calls “the difference between good and great.”