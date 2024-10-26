Lerone Murphy earned his seventh consecutive win inside the Octagon at UFC 308 by defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision.

The Manchester fighter had to weather some heavy adversity in the opening round after he was dropped, with Ige pouring on the pressure to put him away.

Murphy survived and was able to turn the fight on it’s head by producing a much better second round, striking off the back foot and outworking his opponent.

Despite some grappling success from Ige in the third, it was the effective strikes that just about saw him take the final frame in order to earn the victory.

It was another great display of resilience from the unbeaten fighter, who builds on his headline victory over Edson Barboza by adding another ranked opponent to his current streak.

In his post-fight interview, Murphy called to face the #8-ranked Josh Emmett in what would be another great test for the rising contender.

Fans reacted to his performance in a close fight via social media.

Genuinely think lerone murphy is a future champion #UFC308 — Joe🇮🇪 (@JoePrriv) October 26, 2024

Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy would be a good one. I like that call out by Murphy 🔥 #UFC308 — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@_SchuZ_) October 26, 2024

Last 10 seconds won lerone Murphy that fight. Wrestling was even. — 6’3 For No Reason (@AlexMMA2003) October 26, 2024

Really good recovery from Lerone Murphy after getting dropped & badly hurt in the first by Dan Ige.

Dug deep in that 3rd round to get that 15-0



Thankfully judges got this one right #ufc308 pic.twitter.com/JN9pBxP0ka — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) October 26, 2024

I told everyone on the debut of Lerone Murphy that he was a PROBLEM , he was an underdog to khabibs shit teammate #ufc308 — Jᴇssᴇ Jᴀᴍᴇs (@NotoriousJesse) October 26, 2024

Dan Ige is a very tough guy… I think he won. I don't think this was a robbery, because it was very close.

Murphy showed big deficiencies on the ground, missed a lot of opportunities… for now I don't see him in a top 7.#UFC308 pic.twitter.com/qtfPVqeJIZ — Maxtrui (@Maxtrui) October 26, 2024