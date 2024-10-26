Lerone Murphy earned his seventh consecutive win inside the Octagon at UFC 308 by defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision.
The Manchester fighter had to weather some heavy adversity in the opening round after he was dropped, with Ige pouring on the pressure to put him away.
Murphy survived and was able to turn the fight on it’s head by producing a much better second round, striking off the back foot and outworking his opponent.
Despite some grappling success from Ige in the third, it was the effective strikes that just about saw him take the final frame in order to earn the victory.
It was another great display of resilience from the unbeaten fighter, who builds on his headline victory over Edson Barboza by adding another ranked opponent to his current streak.
In his post-fight interview, Murphy called to face the #8-ranked Josh Emmett in what would be another great test for the rising contender.
Fans reacted to his performance in a close fight via social media.