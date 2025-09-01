UFC Paris Bout Falls Apart After Fighter Steps Away Due To Family Tragedy

The UFC Paris card took a hit just days before the event..

On Monday, Fares Ziam took to social media to announce he is withdrawing from his scheduled lightweight bout against Kaue Fernandes on the upcoming Fight Night event’s main card following the sudden passing of his grandmother.

“Following the sudden death of my grandmother, and the organization of her funeral in France and abroad, I regret to cancel my participation in UFC Paris on September 6. Family is my priority,” Ziam wrote on Instagram.

“Smile Killer” was last seen competing at UFC Saudi Arabia this past February, securing a unanimous decision victory over Mike Davis. Ziam is riding a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent defeat dating back to February 2022 at UFC Vegas 49, where he fell to a first-round submission at the hands of Terrance McKinney.

The 28-year-old Frenchman boasts a professional MMA record of 17-4, including a 7-2 mark inside the UFC, with notable victories over competitors such as Matt Frevola and Jai Herbert.

Image: @fares_ziam/Instagram

As of now, it remains unclear whether a short-notice replacement will step in for Fernandes or if the bout with Ziam will be postponed and rescheduled for a later event.

Fernandes last fought at UFC London in March, earning a unanimous decision victory over Guram Kutateladze to extend his winning streak in the promotion. The 30-year-old Brazilian made his UFC debut at UFC São Paulo in November 2023, where he narrowly fell to Marc Diakiese via split decision. He currently holds a professional MMA record of 10-2.

Who Will Headline The UFC Paris Card?

The UFC Paris card is set for this Saturday, September 6, at the Accor Arena in France. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a crucial middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, a bout that could carry significant title implications. In the co-main event, Benoît Saint Denis will take on rising lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy.

The upcoming event will also showcase a wealth of French talent, with former two-division OKTAGON champion Losene Keita standing out as the most anticipated name. Keita is set to face former Bellator titleholder Patricio Pitbull in a highly anticipated featherweight clash.

Here is the confirmed lineup for UFC Paris:

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Lightweight bout: Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Featherweight bout: Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita

Featherweight bout: William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala

Light heavyweight bout: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Welterweight bout: Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola

Welterweight bout: Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters

Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek

Welterweight bout: Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes