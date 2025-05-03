‘Fight Of The Night!’ – Henry Cejudo, Fans React To Barnburner Between Mason Jones And Jeremy Stephens At UFC Des Moines

The UFC returns of Jeremy Stephens and Mason Jones ended up being a highly entertaining affair — one in which Jones got his hand raised — to kick off the main card for UFC Des Moines.

The fight ultimately proved to be a war from the beginning, with both men landing their fair share of kicks and combinations. Jones appeared to be getting the better of the exchanges, but Stephens displayed his vintage power and scored a takedown late in the first. Jones, however, took that takedown and stood up from it, taking control of Stephens’ back and threatening a choke before the horn.

Jones looked to pressure Stephens again in the second round, and the result was “Lil’ Heathen” getting busted wide open. Not one to be deterred, Stephens fought fire with fire, resulting in powerful strikes from both men and both men bleeding from their heads. Jones did score a takedown before the round, landing some hard ground-and-pound before the horn.

Jones then fought a tactical third round, using his grappling expertise to control the action and officially sweep the judges’ scorecards for a unanimous decision win.

Great fight between Jones and Stephens. Barn burner through two rounds, high IQ performance put forth by Jones to seal the victory in the third. Fight of the night! #UFCDesMoines — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 4, 2025

Stephens had a great moment in Iowa and hung in and kept winging, landing some big shots. Jones was more technical and higher volume. I have 30-27 Jones, 29-28 at worst. That is a strong FOTN contender, great fight! Give Stephens more fights! #UFCDesMoines — Recliner Sports Report 🥊🏈🏀⚾️🏒🏌️‍♂️ (@recliner_report) May 4, 2025

The crowd boos, but Jones is risking a lot standing with Stephens. #UFCDesMoines — Carbazel MMA 🥋 (@Carbazel) May 4, 2025

What a fight between Jeremy Stephens vs.Mason Jones, both guys landed big shots #UFCDesMoines — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 4, 2025

Banger fight, damn shame we missed on Mason Jones by finish. Stephens is incredibly tough #UFCDesMoines — Mixed Martial Analyst (@MMAnalyst00) May 4, 2025

30-27 Mason Jones. He had to play it safe, you can’t risk getting KO by Jeremy Stephens #UFCDesMoines — FanOfTheArts (@FoTAMM4) May 4, 2025

Jones survives the rally from Stephens. Great victory in a scrap. #UFCDesMoines — Gabriel Gonzalez (@DoubleGonTV) May 4, 2025

Damn Mason Jones is ragdolling Stephens🤯 — TheFlowMann (@iflowmannMMA) May 4, 2025

It looks like Jones has been putting in work during his time away. Regardless of the loss, fans want to see another Stephens fight. Hope he gets the chance. #UFCDesMoines — Rustic Hillbilly (@shartywaffles7) May 4, 2025

Jeremy Stephens fought well and standing he may have been able to finish that fight but that’s why it’s called mixed martial arts. #UFCDesMoines — 🗞️ (@LudisCharta) May 4, 2025

Every round to Mason Jones but Stephens still has that power. — JamieT (@jpt0692) May 4, 2025

Both of those men brought it and Stephens showed crazy heart. Slower third round but it's hard to blame Mason Jones for taking a safe approach in a final round like that #UFCDesMoines — CTE.Productions (@CTE_Production) May 4, 2025

30-27 Mason Jones. First 2 rounds were bangers, 3rd round was grappling heavy and Jones secures the win. Stephens still got something left in the tank, both deserve the 50K after that fight. #UFCDesMoines — Alexander Vasconcellos (@Atvasco84) May 4, 2025

This is now Jones’ fifth straight victory. It’s his first UFC appearance after a four-fight stint in Cage Warriors. Jones went 1-2 (1 NC) in his first run with the UFC from 2021 to 2022.

This was Stephens’ first MMA fight since his 1-2 run with the PFL during its 2022 season. He had last competed in the UFC in July 2021, suffering a first-round submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot. Stephens has won just one of his last 10 MMA fights.

Stephens’ most recent fight had been at BKFC Knucklemania V in January, scoring a finish of Eddie Alvarez.