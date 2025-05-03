‘Fight Of The Night!’ – Henry Cejudo, Fans React To Barnburner Between Mason Jones And Jeremy Stephens At UFC Des Moines

The UFC returns of Jeremy Stephens and Mason Jones ended up being a highly entertaining affair — one in which Jones got his hand raised — to kick off the main card for UFC Des Moines.
The fight ultimately proved to be a war from the beginning, with both men landing their fair share of kicks and combinations. Jones appeared to be getting the better of the exchanges, but Stephens displayed his vintage power and scored a takedown late in the first. Jones, however, took that takedown and stood up from it, taking control of Stephens’ back and threatening a choke before the horn.
Jones looked to pressure Stephens again in the second round, and the result was “Lil’ Heathen” getting busted wide open. Not one to be deterred, Stephens fought fire with fire, resulting in powerful strikes from both men and both men bleeding from their heads. Jones did score a takedown before the round, landing some hard ground-and-pound before the horn.
Jones then fought a tactical third round, using his grappling expertise to control the action and officially sweep the judges’ scorecards for a unanimous decision win.
This is now Jones’ fifth straight victory. It’s his first UFC appearance after a four-fight stint in Cage Warriors. Jones went 1-2 (1 NC) in his first run with the UFC from 2021 to 2022.
This was Stephens’ first MMA fight since his 1-2 run with the PFL during its 2022 season. He had last competed in the UFC in July 2021, suffering a first-round submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot. Stephens has won just one of his last 10 MMA fights.
Stephens’ most recent fight had been at BKFC Knucklemania V in January, scoring a finish of Eddie Alvarez.