‘That Makes Up For 312’ – Fans React To Reveal Of Full Main Card For UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev

The main card for next month’s UFC 313 pay-per-view event has been confirmed — and fans are expecting violence.
After a disappointing numbered event Down Under in Sydney, Australia earlier this month, the promotion’s March offering on PPV comes from within the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Two highly anticipated clashes are set to headline, with fan favorite Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event and Justin Gaethje meeting Dan Hooker in a sure-fire barnburner at 155 pounds.
During the broadcast of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event at the Apex, the MMA leader confirmed which other three fights will go down on the UFC 313 main card, including two further lightweight bouts and a key contest at 115 pounds.
- Light Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker
- Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
- Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Lightweight: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Fans quickly flocked to social media to react, with the majority seemingly anticipating a much more electric card at UFC 313 than was delivered to Aussie fans at Qudos Bank Arena on Feb. 8.