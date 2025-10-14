Gable Steveson on the Key of Training with Jon Jones: No Ego

MMA newcomer Gable Steveson has spoken about the feeling of training with mixed martial arts and UFC legend Jon Jones.

As we know, Gable Steveson is best known for his incredible success in the world of amateur wrestling. Now, however, following a failed stint in the world of professional wrestling, he’s decided to make his way over to MMA and carve out a brand new legacy for himself.

Part of his training process has involved working with Jon Jones. Jon’s reputation speaks for itself, and Gable Steveson can certainly learn a lot from a guy like that when it comes to how to improve in the sport.

In a recent interview, Steveson went into more detail about his plans moving forward – as well as what the vibe has been like with Jones.

Gable Steveson discusses his MMA development

“I would love to become a champion, and I know I have what it takes. Right now, do I have what it takes? Most definitely not. But I’m humble enough to say that. There’s no ego on my head that would put me in steps I’m not ready for.”

“This is just step one of getting ready for something that’s going to be a lot greater than this. And I know that time will come very fast.”

“It does wonders to my development, you know, but a lot of it is being all ears. You got to be all ears and have the head to be ready to learn and be able to go out there and be with guys like Jon Jones and Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson.”

“It’s no egos, it’s no balloon heads, it’s everybody on the same page when it’s time to show up, man. We’re all ready to go and we’re humble enough to be around greatness.”

“Anytime I get to be with Jon Jones or get to train with him, I’m just honored. If he can step in that corner, we’ll make it as big as possible.”