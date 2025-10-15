Gable Steveson would love to make UFC debut at White House next summer

MMA newcomer and amateur wrestling legend Gable Steveson has admitted that he’d be very keen to make his UFC debut on next summer’s White House card, perhaps alongside training partner Jon Jones.

While his stint in WWE didn’t work out as planned, Gable Steveson still has a whole lot of potential when it comes to his future in combat sports. His amateur wrestling background is there for all to see and now, he’s entered the world of mixed martial arts, with the likes of Jon Jones helping to train him.

Many believe Gable Steveson will eventually end up in the UFC. When the man himself was asked about possibly entering the promotion at the White House next summer, he had the following to say.

Gable Steveson is open to UFC debut at White House

“Man, that’d be incredible,’ Steveson told MMA Fighting. “I try not to think too big, but sometimes it’s just big moments come and you can’t deny them, and I think having an Olympic champion, an American person, a guy that’s going to go out there and represent the White House on the biggest stage possible, it’s me. And I think it could be really nice.

“The fact that you even asked me, it is cool. It sent a chill on me.”

“I think having a Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira live-in-the-flesh main event, Jon will be ready because I know he will, and he’ll be with me,” Steveson said. “So we’ll make sure resting is good, we’ll make sure everything else is good, and he’ll take care of the rest.”

“But I think in my terms, man, fantastic opportunity. To have me, being younger, saying that you can be on the same card — and not just any card, a White House card, that is a once in a lifetime [event] — with Jon Jones being the main event against Alex Pereira. I couldn’t even fathom. … It’s insane.”

