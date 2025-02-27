Justin Gaethje Claims 5 Big Names Turned Down UFC 313 Fight Before Rafael Fiziev Rematch Got Booked

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has a replacement opponent set for UFC 313 — but it seemingly wasn’t the promotion’s first choice.

The mixed martial arts leader was left scrambling this week after Dan Hooker withdrew from his scheduled co-main event with “The Highlight” at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on March 8.

While Hooker had hoped for the matchup to be rescheduled for a later date after he sustained a broken hand in training, the UFC opted to keep Gaethje on the UFC 313 lineup.

With that, an opponent search got underway and ultimately landed the higher-ups at the door of Rafael Fiziev. UFC CEO Dana White announced late Wednesday that “Ataman” will have the chance for revenge opposite Gaethje two years on from their entertaining three-rounder in London, England.

But the Azerbaijani striker looks to have been far down the list of possible replacements, with Gaethje claiming in a social media post that Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano all got offers.

Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best… — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 27, 2025

Nevertheless, “The Highlight” will no doubt be relieved that one prominent name has accepted the short-notice assignment, meaning his fight camp won’t have been for nothing.

UFC 313 will mark Gaethje’s first outing since falling to a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Holloway last April. Fiziev, meanwhile, has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023.