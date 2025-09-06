“Get This Man A Ranked Opponent” – Fans & Fighters React To Sam Patterson Starching Trey Waters At UFC Paris For Fourth Straight First-Round Finish

Sam Patterson is on a roll in the Octagon, putting away Trey Waters during the preliminary card of UFC Paris to score his fourth consecutive Octagon victory via a first-round finish.
The two fought conservatively to start off the fight, focusing on single shots as each tried to build his momentum. Waters seemed to be getting the better of the pair early, becoming the aggressor early.
Patterson started to find success with the right hand, however, snapping Waters’ head back a few times. He turned up the heat, landing several right hooks that did damage, hurting Waters. The referee would step in with both men still on their feet, the right hands of Patterson proving to be too much for Waters to handle.
Sam Patterson Rocks Trey Waters With Right Hands For First-Round Finish At UFC Paris
Patterson’s four straight first-round finishes have been a rebound from dropping his UFC debut to Yanal Ashmoud at UFC 286. Patterson earned a UFC contract after a submission win over Vinicius Cenci on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.
Waters, the former LFA welterweight champion, loses for the second time in his career, having lost to Gabriel Bonfim on DWCS in 2022. Waters was 2-0 in the UFC entering tonight, scoring decisions over Josh Quinlan and Billy Ray Goff.