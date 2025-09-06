“Get This Man A Ranked Opponent” – Fans & Fighters React To Sam Patterson Starching Trey Waters At UFC Paris For Fourth Straight First-Round Finish

Sam Patterson is on a roll in the Octagon, putting away Trey Waters during the preliminary card of UFC Paris to score his fourth consecutive Octagon victory via a first-round finish.

The two fought conservatively to start off the fight, focusing on single shots as each tried to build his momentum. Waters seemed to be getting the better of the pair early, becoming the aggressor early.

Patterson started to find success with the right hand, however, snapping Waters’ head back a few times. He turned up the heat, landing several right hooks that did damage, hurting Waters. The referee would step in with both men still on their feet, the right hands of Patterson proving to be too much for Waters to handle.

Sam Patterson gets it done in the first round.



Patterson is the definition of hard work. get the man a ranked opponent NOW!#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/xpQSk3W2lL — DudesProvideMMA (@DudesMMA_) September 6, 2025

Sam Patterson is a LEGIT threat in the welterweight division #UFCParis 🔥 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Thank you Sam for paying homage to the pioneers in the mma business #UFCParis — Jake 'White Kong' Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) September 6, 2025

Sam Patterson is so much fun to watch. Another great finish. #UFCParis — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 6, 2025

Sam Patterson sheeesh — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 6, 2025

I don’t believe that Sam Patterson is real, this dude is just starching guys I like. #UFCParis — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 6, 2025

Sam Patterson continues to show he is the goods. 4 straight round 1 stoppage victories. Watford, you’ve got a good one. #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/5qnJYHH8MB — Maestro (@mmamaestro_) September 6, 2025

SAM PATTERSON SAM PATTERSON SAM PATTERSON SAM PATTERSON pic.twitter.com/ComR7bY4We — kromzy (@kromzy1) September 6, 2025

Patterson’s four straight first-round finishes have been a rebound from dropping his UFC debut to Yanal Ashmoud at UFC 286. Patterson earned a UFC contract after a submission win over Vinicius Cenci on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

Waters, the former LFA welterweight champion, loses for the second time in his career, having lost to Gabriel Bonfim on DWCS in 2022. Waters was 2-0 in the UFC entering tonight, scoring decisions over Josh Quinlan and Billy Ray Goff.