“Give Mason Jones That 50K” – Fans & Fighters React To Mason Jones Go From Nearly Getting Stopped To Scoring Impressive TKO Of Bolaji Oki At UFC Paris

After looking like it would be a dominant, quick victory for Bolaji Oki at UFC Paris, Mason Jones pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks of the MMA year to score a second-round finish.
Oki came out strong against Jones, dropping him twice with heavy strikes during the opening frame and nearly finishing with strong ground-and-pound. A headstrong Jones, however, survived the storm and took back momentum, even scoring a near-submission attempt. Then, Jones was in complete control during the second round, troubling Oki with his striking.
After a slam, Jones managed to work his way into full mount and land elbows and ground-and-pound. Though Oki defended well to start, it became too much and Jones scored the second-round TKO win.
Jones has now won six straight since the end of his first UFC tenure. Jones returned to the UFC in May with a gritty, hard-fought victory over Jeremy Stephen at UFC Des Moines.
Oki is now 2-2 in the UFC, including his only two losses since dropping his professional MMA debut.