Hit-And-Run Charges Against Jon Jones Dropped

Jon Jones has been cleared of all charges related to leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in New Mexico, according to a report from TMZ.

The Bernanillo County District Attorney’s Office reportedly has found “reason to believe [Jones’] alibi defense is credible” in the circumstances surrounding the February case. As a result, the office will not be pursuing charges against Jones.

The former light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champion had been facing two charges stemming from the incident — one of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of use of telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.

Jon Jones Cleared Of Charges From February 2025 Hit-And-Run

Jones was accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Albuquerque on Feb. 21. A woman “exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down” claimed Jones was the driver of the vehicle she was in but fled. A police officer reportedly had attempted to make contact with Jones through the usage of the woman’s cell phone but the result was Jones allegedly threatening the officers communicating with him.

In July, it was reported that Jones’ call records were subpoenaed by police, with Jones calling the woman 13 times between 2:17 a.m. and 11:34 a.m. the next morning, as well as a two-and-a-half hour gap in Jones’ location.

“From the very beginning, we explained that a woman made a false allegation against Jon in an effort to avoid being arrested for DWI,” Jones’ attorney, Christopher A. Dodd, stated. “Unfortunately, the police accepted that claim without properly weighing the facts.

“Once the relevant documents were finally disclosed by the police department, Jon’s cell phone records made it undeniably clear that he was nowhere near the scene of the crash. We are grateful that the district attorney’s office took the time to conduct a full and fair review of this case, which ultimately confirmed Jon’s innocence.”

Dodd added that he and his team are conducting their own investigation into the behavior of the police overseeing Jones’ case.

The day that these charges against Jones initially came out was the same day that Jones’ retirement from the UFC was announced by UFC CEO and President Dana White at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. Tom Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion, seemingly ending a long, drawn-out negotiations process between the parties for an undisputed title fight.

That quickly changed, however, when Jones un-retired two weeks later following the announcement of the UFC White House card planned for July 4, 2026. White, however, has since express concern and supposed lack of desire to pencil Jones in for that event.