Former UFC Champion Holly Holm Enters Free Agency, Open To MMA Or Boxing

Holly Holm is on the lookout for her next career move in combat sports.

2024 marked Holm’s 10th year competing in the UFC, where she made a splash early on by defeating the previously unstoppable Ronda Rousey to capture the women’s bantamweight crown.

Change is coming for “The Preacher’s Daughter” in 2025, though.

Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani revealed this week that Holm and the MMA leader have mutually agreed to part ways, with the promotion allowing the ex-champ to pursue other opportunities with two fights remaining on her contract.

It’s unclear what lies ahead for the 43-year-old, who is part of the Boxing International Hall of Fame, but Helwani did note that she’s open to options in both the cage and ring.

Breaking:



Holly Holm has parted ways with the UFC and is now a free agent.



She had two fights left on her deal, asked to explore other opportunities and the UFC obliged.



She plans on continuing to fight and is open to MMA or boxing, her long-time agent Lenny Fresquez tells… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2025

After her shock upset of Rousey in 2015, Holm struggled to find consistency inside the Octagon, going 5-7-1 across her subsequent 13 bouts.

The veteran’s most recent win came over Yana Santos in 2023, the same year in which she had a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva overturned to a no contest owing to a failed drug test from the Brazilian.

Holm’s final outing came last April at UFC 300, where she was asked with welcoming two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison to the promotion. “The Preacher’s Daughter” was comfortably beaten, submitting to a rear-naked choke in round two.