‘Hype Train Derailed’ – Fighters And Fans React To Bo Nickal Suffering First Loss At UFC Des Moines

The undefeated streak of rising prospect Bo Nickal has come to an end, as he was finished by Reinier de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC Des Moines.

The first round between the two featured plenty of grappling exchanges, with de Ridder becoming the first man to put Nickal on his back in the Octagon. De Ridder appeared to get the better of Nickal on the ground with plenty of pressure.

The second round saw the pair quickly go over toward the fence in a clinch battle. De Ridder landed a knee in the first minute of the second round that appeared to land strong. Nickal managed to briefly get back control, but de Ridder got out of it and landed the knees to the body again, noticing they were doing damage.

After another knee, Nickal ate a ton of damage with punches from de Ridder. One more knee dropped Nickal, and the referee stepped right in.

Hype train derailed #UFCDesMoines — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) May 4, 2025

The wrestling world has taken a hit today. Keep your head up @NoBickal this is not the end. I got finished by Demetrious Johnson with a similar body shot and I went on to avenge that loss and become champion. You are capable of doing the same. Get back on your horse brother… — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 4, 2025

Bo will be back he’s young same way Henry C came back from being finish — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 4, 2025

Reinier De Ridder just ate Bo Nickal alive on national television #UFCDesMoines — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 4, 2025

RDR just WALKED through Bo Nickal – god damn #UFCDesMoines — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 4, 2025

BO NICKAL FRAUD CHECKED pic.twitter.com/7bDZywzvOP — Christopher (@CeeJFanAccount) May 4, 2025

Reinier de Ridder isn't some random bum that the UFC gave to Bo Nickal.



Put some respect on his name!#UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/3SPARrvOVg — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) May 4, 2025

Bo Nickal was talkin about beating Khamzat 😂pic.twitter.com/JVjUU9Ngub — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 4, 2025

Bo Nickal said he could fw Khamzat btw pic.twitter.com/Utg0op7hwI — polo (@vintage_polo22) May 4, 2025

Never ever compare the quitting fraud Bo Nickal to Chimaev pic.twitter.com/jTsERewXTE — Mazdhar (@MAZDHARMMA) May 4, 2025

Successful Bo Nickal hate watch pic.twitter.com/XKqL01PW9l — Ant (@antzzz_z) May 4, 2025

De Ridder has now won four straight and is 3-0 in the UFC. The former ONE champion has previously submitted Kevin Holland and Gerald Meerschaert.

After a pair of wins on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Nickal made his UFC debut with a first-round finish of Jamie Pickett at UFC 285. The former NCAA champion followed this up with wins over Val Woodburn, Cody Brundage and Paul Craig.