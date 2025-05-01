Ian Garry Named Official Backup Fighter for UFC 315 Title Fight

Irish contender Ian Machado Garry has been confirmed as the official backup fighter for the UFC 315 welterweight championship bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal on May 10.

UFC CEO, Dana White, confirmed the Irishman is the official backup should anything go sideways at the last minute at UFC Kansas City’s post-fight press conference, coming just days after Garry’s decision victory over Carlos Prates.

Despite having fought a full five rounds on Saturday in Kansas City, Garry immediately began preparing to serve as emergency replacement. Coach Diego Lima confirmed the undefeated Irish prospect is cutting weight on two weeks’ notice, positioning himself as “the perfect insurance policy” according to White.

“I’m the official backup, and I’m next. Whoever wins that fight, if that fight goes ahead, that’s my next opponent,” Garry stated, making his intentions clear about securing a title shot regardless of whether he competes at UFC 315.

The welterweight division has been notably volatile, with original title challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov forced to withdraw due to injury, opening the door for Della Maddalena’s opportunity. Garry’s willingness to remain fight-ready despite just competing demonstrates his commitment to championship aspirations.

A UFC Welterweight Championship bout between current champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena is expected to headline this event, marking the UFC’s return to Montreal after a nearly decade-long absence since UFC 186 in 2015.

The 26-year-old Garry (15-0) has been vocal about deserving the title shot after competing twice on short notice in recent months, solidifying his position as the division’s emergency option while maintaining his perfect professional record.

