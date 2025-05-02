Ilia Topuria Confirms Bombshell Return Announcement For UFC 317

Ilia Topuria finally has a date circled on the calendar for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Topuria has been itching to get back into action ever since voluntarily relinquishing the UFC Featherweight Championship in February, aiming to fast-track a showdown with reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

But despite his ambitions, Makhachev’s camp has shown little to no interest in entertaining a title shot for the undefeated Spaniard—at least not in the immediate future.

Last month, reports surfaced suggesting that “La Leyenda” could be in line for a lightweight title opportunity —either against Makhachev or for a vacant belt, with June as a potential target. The buzz intensified when Topuria took to social media, revealing that he had already kicked off training camp in preparation for the highly anticipated bout.

On Friday, Topuria officially confirmed his next fight will take place at UFC 317 on June 28, as part of UFC International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada—though he left fans guessing by not yet revealing his opponent.

The former UFC Featherweight Champion dropped the announcement through Spanish media shortly after receiving the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of the Second of May from the Community of Madrid.

“I would like to thank the Community of Madrid and its president for this recognition by the Grand Cross of the Order Dos de Mayo,” Ilia Topuria said. “I am very sorry for not being able to be there with you. But I’ve got training ahead of me, and I hope to make you all happy again on June 28.”

“La Leyenda” was last seen at UFC 308 in October, where he delivered a stunning knockout of Max Holloway in his first title defense. That dominant performance followed his breakout showing at UFC 298 in February 2024, where he dethroned Alexander Volkanovski to capture the UFC Featherweight title.

Ilia Topuria remains unbeaten in the UFC, boasting a flawless 8-0 record, with six of those victories coming by way of finish.