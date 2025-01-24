Nassourdine Imavov Demands Khamzat Chimaev’s Title Shot With UFC Saudi Arabia Win

Nassourdine Imavov remains focused on his title aspirations, confident that his path to a middleweight championship is clearer than ever — despite past comments from UFC CEO Dana White.

Imavov is scheduled to face former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at the second UFC Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia. The bout will take place on Feb. 1 at anb Arena in Riyadh.

Currently boasting a 15-4 record, “The Sniper” has been on a strong run, winning three consecutive fights, including a decision victory over Brendan Allen in Paris last September. A win against Adesanya would mark the biggest triumph of his career and firmly place him in the middleweight title conversation.

Although White has indicated that Khamzat Chimaev is likely next in line for a title shot, Imavov remains optimistic about his chances, particularly with middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis set to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 on Feb. 8 in Sydney.

“Of course, depending on the performance, I can get the next title shot,” Imavov told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “It can be Khamzat. The fact that I went for four fights in one year, two top five, two top 10, that’s something very significant.

“I’m never turning down any fights, and that’s something the UFC likes a lot. So we’ll see what happens. For now, I’m focusing on my next fight, and we’ll see after that.”

Imavov’s consistent willingness to take on all challengers and his growing momentum make him a compelling contender in the middleweight division as he prepares for the toughest fight of his career.