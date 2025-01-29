Nassourdine Imavov Predicts Israel Adesanya’s Mindset Heading Into UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event

Nassourdine Imavov is preparing for his next challenge as he faces Israel Adesanya in the main event of the second UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

Imavov is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming against Brendan Allen in Paris, France last September.

“The Sniper” thought Adesanya looked good against Dricus Du Plessis before getting submitted in round four at UFC 305 the previous month.

Days ahead of their fight in Riyadh, the Frenchman stated that he doesn’t buy into the narrative that the former UFC king’s ability and motivation has depleted with age. Instead, he expects a very dangerous opponent.

“I don’t think he’s getting older,” Imavov said media day. “If you look at his fight against DDP, he was doing very well. In my opinion, he was winning the fight before the submission. So, I think he’s going to come very focused, very hungry.