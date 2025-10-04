“Impressed by Pyfer’s Grappling” – Fans & Fighters React To Joe Pyfer Wearing Down, Submitting Abus Magomedov At UFC 320

Joe Pyfer’s impressive run in the UFC continued through UFC 320, as he scored a second-round submission of Abus Magomedov.

Pyfer looked to pressure Magomedov early, but Magomedov got him in a body lock against the fence and managed to take Pyfer down. Magomedov troubled Pyfer, keeping a hold of him, even during the time Pyfer briefly got the fight back to the feet. Magomedov also threatened a number of chokes on Pyfer.

Pyfer then used his pressure on Magomedov, who was tired from the grappling in the first round, to drop Magomedov with a right hand. After busting Magomedov open with an elbow, Pyfer threatened a couple of chokes himself, eventually locking in a rear-naked choke that scored the tapout.

Joe Pyfer Submits Abus Magomedov At UFC 320

I’m impressed by Pyfer’s grappling 👏🏿 #UFC320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

Joe Pyfer when he sees everyone tweeting about him trying to grapple Abus Magomedov:#UFC320 pic.twitter.com/P03CdFvgVV — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 5, 2025

Joe Pyfer when he sees everyone tweeting about him trying to grapple Abus Magomedov:#UFC320 pic.twitter.com/P03CdFvgVV — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 5, 2025

Joe Pyfer hands Abus Magomedov his first submission loss since July 2013



Big win for "Bodybagz" at #UFC320 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 5, 2025

Pyfer with the second round rebound! Subs Abus with the neck crank. Wow. Impressive stuff after the tough opening round. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 5, 2025

Joe Pyfer's switching the 1st and 2nd round approach was nice.



Began wrestling to condition and zap Abus' cardio, then struck and hurt Abus in the 2nd #UFC320 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) October 5, 2025

Excellent fight by Joe Pyfer … now if he can stop saying stupid stuff in interviews 😂😂😂 #UFC320 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 5, 2025

Pyfer entered tonight 5-1 in the Octagon since his contract-earning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Pyfer’s most recent fight before tonight came in June, defeating Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC 316.

Magomedov entered tonight on a three-fight win streak and a 4-2 UFC record. He came into tonight off a decision win over Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City in April.