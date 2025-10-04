UFC

“Impressed by Pyfer’s Grappling” – Fans & Fighters React To Joe Pyfer Wearing Down, Submitting Abus Magomedov At UFC 320

By Thomas Albano

Joe Pyfer’s impressive run in the UFC continued through UFC 320, as he scored a second-round submission of Abus Magomedov.

Pyfer looked to pressure Magomedov early, but Magomedov got him in a body lock against the fence and managed to take Pyfer down. Magomedov troubled Pyfer, keeping a hold of him, even during the time Pyfer briefly got the fight back to the feet. Magomedov also threatened a number of chokes on Pyfer.

Pyfer then used his pressure on Magomedov, who was tired from the grappling in the first round, to drop Magomedov with a right hand. After busting Magomedov open with an elbow, Pyfer threatened a couple of chokes himself, eventually locking in a rear-naked choke that scored the tapout.

Joe Pyfer Submits Abus Magomedov At UFC 320

Pyfer entered tonight 5-1 in the Octagon since his contract-earning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Pyfer’s most recent fight before tonight came in June, defeating Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC 316.

Magomedov entered tonight on a three-fight win streak and a 4-2 UFC record. He came into tonight off a decision win over Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City in April.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

