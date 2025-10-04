“Impressed by Pyfer’s Grappling” – Fans & Fighters React To Joe Pyfer Wearing Down, Submitting Abus Magomedov At UFC 320

Joe Pyfer’s impressive run in the UFC continued through UFC 320, as he scored a second-round submission of Abus Magomedov.
Pyfer looked to pressure Magomedov early, but Magomedov got him in a body lock against the fence and managed to take Pyfer down. Magomedov troubled Pyfer, keeping a hold of him, even during the time Pyfer briefly got the fight back to the feet. Magomedov also threatened a number of chokes on Pyfer.
Pyfer then used his pressure on Magomedov, who was tired from the grappling in the first round, to drop Magomedov with a right hand. After busting Magomedov open with an elbow, Pyfer threatened a couple of chokes himself, eventually locking in a rear-naked choke that scored the tapout.
Pyfer entered tonight 5-1 in the Octagon since his contract-earning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Pyfer’s most recent fight before tonight came in June, defeating Kelvin Gastelum by decision at UFC 316.
Magomedov entered tonight on a three-fight win streak and a 4-2 UFC record. He came into tonight off a decision win over Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City in April.