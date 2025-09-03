Islam Makhachev’s Coach on The Odds for JDM Fight: “Who Cares”

Islam Makhachev‘s head coach Javier Mendez doesn’t agree with the odds for his UFC 322 title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

In the main event of UFC 322, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he’s able to pick up the win, he will join an elite group of fighters who have been able to win UFC world titles in two different weight classes.

Of course, it’s going to be easier said than done. Islam Makhachev has been a dominant world champion at 155 pounds for a good few years now, but even with that being the case, going up 15 pounds in weight is an entirely different ball game. That’s especially true when coming up against someone like JDM who is riding a huge wave of momentum after his title triumph over Belal Muhammad.

In the eyes of the bookmakers, Islam Makhachev is a solid favorite to defeat Jack Della Maddalena. Javier Mendez, though, doesn’t agree with the odds – and he doesn’t particularly care about them either.

Islam Makhachev’s coach isn’t bothered about UFC 322 odds

“I saw the odds and we’re favored by a little bit more than I think we should be, but regardless, that’s the odds. Who cares? Bottom line is we as coaches know, we have a super, super tough fight in front of us with a fighter that can do it all. And it’s just going to be a matter of how we can make him break and how we can stop him from utilizing any of the mistakes we may make, you know. So, let’s see. But, uh, we have a very tough opponent in front of us.”