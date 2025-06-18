Trainer: Islam Makhachev Didn’t Want to Vacate But UFC Forced His Hand to Avoid Bottlenecks

Islam Makhachev‘s coach Javier Mendez has said that his student wasn’t particularly happy with having to surrender the UFC lightweight championship.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight and challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the title. While there’s a lot of excitement over that possible matchup, others are upset that we won’t get the chance to see Islam defend the lightweight crown against Ilia Topuria. Either way, though, there’s a lot of excitement on the horizon in both divisions as we look ahead to the future.

Some wondered why Islam Makhachev gave up the belt in the first place. In a recent interview with Genting Casino, Javier Mendez made it clear that Islam didn't really want to give up the 155-pound strap.

Javier Mendez discusses Islam Makhachev vacating belt

“I would definitely agree Islam didn’t want to give up his title, but let’s face it at the same time, I believe the UFC is tired of the divisions being held up by two division champions.

“It causes a bottleneck and the type of situations the UFC wants to avoid for the future, so if Islam wanted to go for the welterweight title, he had to relinquish his lightweight title. And so that was the case.”

“I don’t think Islam will return to 155 lbs [to face Topuria] no. I don’t think so.”

Hopefully, at some point, we do get the opportunity to see Makhachev vs Topuria in what is easily one of the biggest fights you can make in mixed martial arts.